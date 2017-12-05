It looks the much touted $50-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) China has run into rough weather with the corruption charges becoming prominent with China stopping funds to at least three major road projects in Pakistan. The decision by the Chinese government is likely hit over Rs 1 trillion-worth road projects of the Pakistan’s National Highway Authority (NHA), and initially, may delay at least three such ventures. China suddenly stopping fund flow shows the extent to corruption which has spread into Pakistan. This is nothing new as Pakistan was never clean as far as corrupt practices by the ruling elites are concerned. The CPEC, a flagship project of China’s prestigious One Belt One Road, passes through Pakistan -occupied Kashmir (PoK) and links China’s restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Originally, all the projects were part of the Pakistan government’s own development programme, but in December 2016 it announced that they would be included under the CPEC umbrella so as to become eligible for concessionary finance from China. Under the previous procedure, the projects were to be approved by six different forums after which the funds were released, the official added. In fact, the Chinese authorities informed us that the previous procedure of release of funds was meant for early harvest projects only and new guidelines will be issued for future projects of the CPEC, the official said. The official said the Pakistani side was left “stunned” when informed about this development, as it was the first time they were hearing it. However, the Chinese side was quite disturbed with media reports, published in Pakistan, about corruption in the CPEC projects and that was the reason Beijing has temporarily halted release of funds for the corridor. CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around $50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan.