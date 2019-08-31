Rotary Inner Wheel donates two mortuary boxes

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Rotary Inner wheel, All India President Mamta Gupta visited Udhampur on Friday and donated two mortuary boxes for District hospital Udhampur and SDH Ramangar. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Pyush Singla was the Chief Guest on the occasion while ADC Neelam Khajuria was also present. All India President of Rotary inner wheel Mamta Gupta and District 307 chairman Dr Anita Bhalla donated two mortuary boxes for Udhampur. Mamta Gupta also discussed about her projects MIRACLES IW president Anuradha Sanson, IPP Dolly Sharma, PP and Councilor Preeti Khajuria, PP Neelam Baigra PP Manju Baru ,ex councillor Ashwani khajuria , president of both NGO along with all Inner Wheel members of club were also present.