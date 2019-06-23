Rotary Hospital operates 32 eye patients

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: KLSM Rotary Eye and ENT Hospital Udhampur in collaboration with Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Memorial Trust, Udhampur organised a free Eye and ENT screening camp on Sunday at Gandala, Dist. Udhampur. The main objective of the camp is to provide gift of sight to the poor patients of far flung areas identified in the camp by the Doctor and staff of Rotary Eye Hospital Udhampur. In this screening camp, 1,942 patients suffering from different eye ailments were examined by the medical team of the hospital out of which 40 patients were identified for cataract surgeries which were brought in the hospital by the members of the trust for further surgical procedures. In all 134 patients suffering with ENT ailments were examined out of which seven patients were operated by ENT specialist Dr Rakesh Sharma. In all 47 patients suffering with hearing loss has been provided hearing aid free of cost. On June 22, 2019 all these patients were operated by Dr Ankur Goel to restore their vision.

Today, 32 operated patients after follow up were discharged from the hospital.

A conference was also organized in the hospital premises in which Ex. MLA Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta was invited as Chief Guest. Dev Raj Gupta, Chairman of Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Memorial Trust, Rtn D. N. Sharma Chairman of Rotary Eye Hospital Udhampur, Satish Chopra, Rtn Rajendra Sanson, Rtn S. S. Kerni along with the operated patients and their attendants were also present during conference. Awareness was also given to the patients about the eye care after surgery so that better vision is maintained in future.

Chairman of Rotary Eye Hospital Udhampur, Rtn D. N. Sharma assured the public to organize such more camps in rural areas of Udhampur dist. till the whole of the Dist. is not become avoidable blindness free.