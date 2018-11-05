Rotary Club of Jammu holds breast cancer screening camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rotary Club of Jammu along with NetShop Pharmacy LLP on Sunday organised Breast Cancer Screening and General Health Awareness Camp at JK Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Clinic, Gandhi Nagar, here.

Dr. Shabab L Angurana Consultant Oncologist, Dr. Sumedha Mengi Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Gaurav Vaid Consultant Physiotherapist and Dr. Sahiba Gupta Consultant Dietitian and Nutritionist rendered there services in which more than 50 females were screened and 125 people in general took advantage of general health awareness.

Kanta Andotra inaugurated the camp and told that female folk must come forward and fight against breast cancer.

“There is no need to keep mum and if any signs and symptoms emerge in our body, must be dealt the same time without any delay”, she said. She added that there is a need of an hour to change our sedentary lifestyles and food habits.

Dr. Shabab L Angurana told that it is been documented if we won’t stand against this deadly disease, 1 out of 5 women may suffer breast cancer in the coming five years. He told females about self examination of breast and timely screening once a year after 40 years of age.

Rtn. Dr. Gaurav Vaid, Project Director of the Camp, assured that Rotary will keep on conducting such camps in the near future also and will ask female folks to contact their doctors and schedule their screenings.

Early screening and detection gives 100 per cent results and the condition then is not a life threatening.

“We are thankful to Rajan Bhatia from USA, who has sponsored this camp who is in philanthropy since ages”, Dr. Vaid added.

S K Sawhney, Dr. Anil Amla, Ravi Sharma, Dr. Navneet Gupta, Harbans Singh and Rotarians from various other clubs were present throughout to give education about breast cancer.