Rotary Club Jammu Tawi felicitates teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rotary Club Jammu Tawi honoured four teachers of Government High School Badyal Quazian at a function held here on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Teachers Day.

Vinod Kumar, Teacher and Sunita Kumari, Master were honoured as Best Teachers of the School by the Rotary Club Jammu Tawi. On the occasion, State Chief Commissioner of J and K Bharat Scouts and Guides, I.D Soni was also honoured by the school staff as the role model of a perfect teacher.

The Rotary Club Jammu Tawi also handed over 40 steel desks to the school.

President Rotary Club Jammu Tawi, Jaswant Rai Gupta, assured that the Club members will adopt three poor students of school for their studies upto12th Standard. The Club members also planted trees in the school premises.

Four students who got distinction in matriculation exam in the session 2015-16 were also honoured by the School authorities. They included Priya, Anuradha, Anamika and Rohit.

Headmaster of the School, P.L Dubey presented vote of thanks. VEC members Ex-Sarpanch, Gara Ram and Sunil Rampal, Secretary Rotary Club Raman Sherpuri, Provincial President Dr Dushyant Choudhary, Ravi Magotra, Subash Gandotra, Upender Gupta, Nupur Sandhu, Archana Sharma and Sangeeta Puri were also present on the occasion.