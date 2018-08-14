Rotary Club Jammu celebrates Annapurna Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Rotary Club Jammu under the Presidentship of Dr Navneet Gupta celebrated Rotary Signatory Project i.e, Annpurna Day with the inhabitants of Ved Mandir, Bal Niketan Amphalla here on Tuesday.

A total of 106 inhabitants are there in the Bal Niketan and they were provided lunch by the members of Rotary Club Jammu. Besides the President Dr Navneet Gupta, Deepak Chander Baboo Secretary of the Club, Sunil Kumar Sawhney, Aman Sharma, Gaurav Vaid, Harbans Singh, Prem Shanker Singh, Dr Sanjay Sachdeva and Ajay Sabherwal were also present.

Under the flagship project of Rotary Club of Jammu the ‘Gift of Sight’, with the dedicated service of the Project Director Sunil Kumar Sawhney has pledged to eradicate cornea blindness in J&K and under this project cornea replacement of near about 15 patients have been successfully done free of cost during the last year and the project is going on further also. The operation of one patient of Varanasi UP has been successfully done at Delhi.