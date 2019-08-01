Rooting out sympathisers of Pakistan from J&K solution of all problems: Kavinder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rooting out sympathisers of Pakistan from J&K is the solution of all problems, said former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader BJP Kavinder Gupta while briefing media persons here on Wednesday.

Kavinder said that PDP, NC and Congress leaders are so much frustrated these days that have left with no option to lure the voters, that’s the reason that they use to play card of Anti National statements.

“BJP led Government at Centre due to its strong developmental, National and Foreign Policies won 2019 elections which still is not being digested to such parties,” he said adding that people of Kashmir want to live a peaceful life but these politicians play with the emotions of the public.

Had these politicians delivered a good government in Jammu and Kashmir with focus on raising the living standard of people by providing best infrastructure in the State the situation in Kashmir would have been different, Gupta added.

He said people of Kashmir have to understand the motto of such leaders who consider themselves as representatives of Kashmir by getting only 8 per cent of the total votes.

How the leaders can decide the fate of all Kashmiri brethren who have almost nil mandate from the area, he questioned.

On the question of corruption by politicians in the State, Gupta said the investigating agencies should probe the involvement of all such leaders and the guilty should be punished as per law.

“BJP stands for corruption free Jammu and Kashmir and bringing back its lost glory,” Gupta said.

He affirmed that it is the need of the hour to refrain from the PDP, NC and Congress, which has failed on all fronts and that in forthcoming Assembly elections ‘rooting out sympathisers of Pakistan from J&K is the solution of all problems’.

He said the victory of BJP candidates in JMC and Parliament polls have proved that sympathisers of Hurriyat is not a solution for the development, instead people have faith in the BJP.

He also said that there should be a direct comparison between the work of the NDA-1 and NDA-2 Government tenures in centre with the remaining congress and UPA Government tenures of more than 60 years and we should compare who performed better.

Gupta expressed confidence that in any issue be it jobs, building roads, welfare schemes, national security, economic affairs; BJP will win majority of seats in the forthcoming Assembly Elections later this year.