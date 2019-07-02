Romesh to head Batwal Association

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Batwal Welfare Association on Monday unanimously elected Ex-Sub Major, Romesh Sargotra, Chairman of last term, as the President of Association. The office bearers for term 2019-22 were elected in a general body meeting, held here under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Ex-Subedar, Ghaseeta Ram Lakhotra.

Other office bearers included Kamal Singh Kaith (Chairman), Honorary Capt Kamal Chand Motan, Ex Sub Major Gunni Ram Kaith, Ex Hav Des Raj Kaith and Bua Ditta kaith (Deputy Chairmen), Ex Hav Diley Ram Kaith (Senior Vice President), Sub Baldev Chand Sandhu, Ex Hav Mohan Lal Motan, Birender Kaith and Pt Vijay Kumar (Vice-Presidents), Ex Naib Sarpanch Ram Lal Lakhotra (General Secretary), Gurdas Chand Sargotra (Joint Secretary), Baljeet Kaith, Mahesh Chander and Balbir Lal (Organising Secretaries), Ex Sub Narayan Dass Bassan (Treasurer), Ex Naib Gandherb Ram Motan, Sub Ex Hav Uttam Chand Sandhu, Ex Sub Rattan Lal Motan, Darshan Lal Kaith, Amar Nath Targotra, Chaman Lal Kaith, Nand Lal Lakhotra and Raj Kumar Kaith (Members).

The Association also elected its youth body with Naib Sarpanch Dr Varinder Paul Lakhotra as President; Manga Ram Lakhotra as Senior Vice President; Navdeep Lakhotra as Vice President; Kuldeep Raj Kaith as General Secretary; Raj Kumar Lakhotra as Joint Secretary and Rakesh Lakhotra as Treasurer.