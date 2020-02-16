Rolling Football Trophy: GDCs Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, SP College emerge winners

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the fourth day of Rolling Football Trophy, four matches were played at synthetic football turf TRC, here on Saturday.

First match of the day was played between SP College and GDC Sumbal which was won by SP College by 2:1.

In the second match which was played between GDC boys Anantnag and Physical Education College Gadura, GDC boys Anantnag won the match by 2:1. The third match of the day was played between GDC Boys Baramulla and GDC Beerwah in which GDC Boys Baramulla won the match by 5 goals to nil.

The last match of the day was played between GDC Ganderbal and AAA Memorial College, Bemina in which GDC Ganderbal emerged the winner by scoring two goals to nil.