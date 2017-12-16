Roller skating trials from Dec 22

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Roller Skating Association has decided to hold State Championship-cum-Selection Trials for the upcoming 55th National Roller Skating Championship to be held at different venues of Kurukshetra in Haryana and Chennai.

While the Roller and Inline Hockey competition shall take place at Kurukshetra from January 18 to 23, the Speed Skating event shall be held at Chennai from January 27 to 31.

The trials shall take place at Shiva Roller Skating Institute Peerkho, here from December 22 to 25, a handout issued here on Saturday informed.

Entry form for the event shall be available on December 20 and 21 from 5:00 PM onwards. For further queries, skaters can contact Jatinder Sharma on Mobile No. 9419611798.