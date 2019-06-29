Roll Ball trials from July 2

Sports Reporter JAMMU: Roll Ball Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall be holding two-day selection trials to pick up probables for the upcoming Senior National (men and women) Championships at Surat in Gujarat form July 22 to 25, 2019. The trials shall take place on July 2 and 3 at MA Stadium Skating Rink, here from 6:00 PM onwards, a handout issued here today informed. The interested players have been advised to contact Madhu Sharma (9419148556), Sudhir Singh (9419109609) and Ashram Dijjo (9419179740).
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Daisy Ridley will never return to social media
Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to headline ‘Dostana’ sequel
Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala dead
It’s all speculation: Sonakshi on Deepa Malik biopic
What is Acute Encephalitis Syndrome?
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper