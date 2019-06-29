Roll Ball trials from July 2

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Roll Ball Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall be holding two-day selection trials to pick up probables for the upcoming Senior National (men and women) Championships at Surat in Gujarat form July 22 to 25, 2019.

The trials shall take place on July 2 and 3 at MA Stadium Skating Rink, here from 6:00 PM onwards, a handout issued here today informed.

The interested players have been advised to contact Madhu Sharma (9419148556), Sudhir Singh (9419109609) and Ashram Dijjo (9419179740).