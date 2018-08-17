Roll Ball trials from August 21

Share Share 0 Share 0

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Roll Ball Association shall be conducting two-day trials to select the State team for the forthcoming Sub-Junior (Under-14) National Roll Ball Championship to be held at Pune in Maharashtra from September 14 to September 16.

The selection trials shall take place at MA Stadium Skating Rink on August 21 and August 22 from 5 PM onwards, a handout issued by the Association here on Thursday informed.

The interested players have been advised to contact Madhu Sharma (9419148556), Sudhir Singh (9419109609) and Ashraf Dujoo (9419179740) for participation the selection trials.