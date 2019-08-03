Roll back electricity duty, road tax: SRS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State President, Shri Ram Sena, Rajiv Mahajan asked the State Government to roll back its decisions regarding hike in electricity duty from current 10 to 15 per cent and enhancement of one-time tax on vehicles to 9 per cent.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rajiv Mahajan said that the hike in electricity duty would impact each and every consumer of the State besides causing a negative effect on industrial, commercial and tourism sector.

“The automobile industry is already facing a steep drop in demand over past few months and the increase in road tax will increase the cost of vehicles thereby leading to further reduction in sales,” he added. Mahajan said that steep hike in one-time tax is ultimately going to be paid out of pockets of common man and shall ultimately lead to decline in sales.

Criticising the State Government for opening two Toll Plazas on Lakhanpur-Jammu Highway, Mahajan said, “No doubt, paying taxes is duty of every citizen but the Government should first need to introspect, as in reality it miserably failed to provide better roads to people of the State.”

Stressing upon the urgency to review both these decisions, Mahajan demanded immediate roll-back of aforesaid orders before irreparable damage is caused to various sectors and stakeholders in the State.