Role of Rohingya settlers near Sunjwan needs to be seriously investigated: BJP

JAMMU: State Bhartiya Janata Party has condemned the militant attack on Army camp in Sunjwan today which was apparently executed by Pakistan trained and misguided militants. Though with gallant fight by army militants were neutralized but in the process there was unfortunate loss of precious lives from our side including minor . This shows utter frustration with Pakistan who wants to divert attention of World about their own internal failures.

Sunil Sethi Chief Spokesperson of state Unit of Bhartiya Janata Party said that circumstances do reveal that it could have been executed with local aid and help and as such it is imperative to investigate and apprehend all such persons. He said role of Rohingiya settlers near Sunjawan area is also required to be seriously investigated and it is no time to protect persons enmical to country in the name of religion.

Sunil Sethi further noted that it is unfortunate that at the time when militants trained and sent from across were attacking army camp and our armed forces were fighting them , national conference leader and former Speaker Akbar Lone choose to raise slogan in favour of Pakistan. He said the stand and stance of National Conference stood exposed and it is eye opener for people of Jammu and particularly voters of Nagrota and Arnia constituencies who voted for National Conference and whose representative remained mum when Akbar Lone was uttering words against interest of Nation. He said with these types of leaders existing on soil of state there is always encouragement to enemies sitting across Border.

Sunil Sethi further asked Chief Minister of the state to have relook on the policy of softness towards stone pelters and militants and their supporters whether underground , Overground or political. It is time for while Nation to And Take together to flight not only militants but also their supporters sitting inside nation particularly state. He further noted that recent attack has exposed fragile security set up around Jammu which has to be addressed on priority to provide safety and security to people .