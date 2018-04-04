Role of legislators in society

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Through the columns of your newspaper I would like to highlight the role of legislators in the society with special reference to Nowshera crisis.

It may be well known to all that the people of Nowshera Sub Division have been demanding district status since long. In this connection, they have been protesting peacefully by shutting down their business including shops, vends, tea stalls etc. for the last two months, but all in vain till date. It has resulted into one irreparable loss to the business community including small and marginal shopkeepers. It is very shocking to note that the concerned legislators including MLA and MLC are playing no role to resolve the issue.

To mention here, the main cause of Nowshera crisis is the opening of an odd office of ADC at Kotranka (Budhil) without any justification and proper procedure. On the opening of this odd office, the people of Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani reacted as they were deprived of their most genuine right despite the fact that there is no importance of ADC at sub divisional level. Being quite ignorant, these people also launched an agitation in connection with demand for ADC’s offices. The local legislators also joined the blind agitation as if they too were quite ignorant about the significance of an ADC at sub divisional level. Consequently, the agitation was intensified and prolonged indefinitely.

However, the government was compelled to upgrade the existing office of SDMs into the office of ADCs. But the people of Nowshera rejected this offer as old wine in new bottles and they started demand for the office of Dy.Commissioner instead of ADC. The legislator turned silent like deaf and dumb and the innocent public was on strike. It looks as if concerned legislators had no relation with the society.

Needful to mention here, the legislators being the representative of people have to play a positive role in resolving public issues. They should act like a bridge between the public and government. Acting like true public representatives, they were/are required to convince the public as well as the government well in time for meaningful end of the issue. But they seem to have failed to play any role in the society.

O.P Sharma,

Retd. AMO,

Social Worker,

Bagnoti, Nowshera