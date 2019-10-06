Rohit races to historic hundred as first Test heads for exciting finish

Agency

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in first Test which is headed for an exciting final day.

Revelling in his new role, Rohit effortlessly walked his way into the record books as he scored 127 off 149 balls, following his 176, to become the first ever batsman in the history of Test cricket to score two hundreds in his opening ‘debut’.

In a debatable decision, India batted late into the final session on day four before declaring their second innings at 323 for four in 67 overs, giving themselves 45 minutes on day four and the whole of day five to bowl out South Africa. In the end only 30 minutes of play was possible due to bad light after South Africa came out to bat. At stumps, South Africa were 11 for one with Ravindra Jadeja trapping first innings centurion Dean Elgar in front of the stumps. The visitors need another 384 runs for victory.

The pitch remains slow but is offering turn with the odd ball rearing up from the spots created. Ravichandran Ashwin, who took seven wickets in the first innings along with Jadeja, hold the key on the final day.

With the stodgy Elgar removed, the only other factor could be Quinton de Kock, who has often proved to be a thorn in India’s flesh.

Considering their spirited effort with the bat in the first innings, South Africa would be backing themselves to bat out the 90 odd overs on the final day.

The day once again belonged to Rohit, who played yet another sublime knock at a brisk pace after the hosts bowled out South Africa for 431 almost one hour into morning session, earning a 71-run lead.

Rohit also broke the record of most sixes in a game with 13 maximums, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a match against Zimbabwe in 1996.