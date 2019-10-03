Rohit appointed District General Secretary Young Panthers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Yash Paul Kundal, State President, Young Panthers in consultation with Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron, JKNPP has appointed Rohit Sharma as District General Secretary (Jammu Rural), Young Panthers with effect from October 3, 2019. He has been directed by the State President – Young Panthers to submit the list of candidates for BDC elections from Block Arnia and Bishnah by October 5, 2019.