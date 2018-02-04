‘Rohingyas’ spreading their foot-prints in Jammu

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Illegal immigrants from Myanmar are gradually spreading their foot prints across different district headquarters of Jammu division. So far their presence is reported from 4 out of 10 districts of Jammu division. Their total strength has also recorded an upward trend in the recent months.

Despite organising series of awareness programmes and seminars, the PDP-BJP government has failed to check entry of illegal immigrants.

Between January 2017 and January 2018 their total strength has increased from 5742 to 6523.

Ironically, the total number of Rohingyas without refugee cards has also recorded an upward trend raising eyebrows in the security establishment.

Most of these Rohingyas are camping closer to vital security installations such as Channi Himmat Police lines, Sunjwan Military Station and Nagorta based 16 Corps Headquarters.

According to the reply furnished by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, a total number of 6523 Rohingyas are camping across five districts of the State. 6461 Rohingyas are camping in Jammu and 62 in Kashmir.

Majority of Rohingyas staying in Jammu have occupied large chunks of land in Bathindi, Narwal, Channi Himmat, Talab Tillo, Bari Brahmana, Rajiv Nagar, Kargil Colony, Gujjar Basti, Belicharana, Israrabad, Sidhra, Panama Chowk and Malik Market area on bypass road.

According to the State Home Department report a total number of 3194 males and 2916 females are staying in the State with valid UNHCR cards while 413 Rohingyas are staying without these Refugee cards. Regarding the government policy towards Rohingyas, the government stated, “In the context of issues relating to the Rohingyas residing in the State, a PIL title Hunar Gupta versus State of J&K and others, has been filed in the High Court at Jammu relating to illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh in the State.”

“With a view to address the issues raised in the PIL, the Government constituted a Group of Ministers on February 20, 2017 under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and comprising Health Minister, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Law Minister, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Committee held number of meetings but yet to finalise its recommendations.”

The Government also replied that in the meantime, a writ petition titled Mohammad Salimullah and another versus Union of India and others also came to be filed on August 31, 2017 before the Supreme Court of India.

“However, the High Court of J&K in PIL Hunar Gupta versus State observed that… “It is deemed appropriate that matter may be kept pending till the final outcome of the proceeding before the Apex Court.”

The matter will be further examined after it is finally decided by the Supreme Court or in light of any other order, which the Apex Court may pass in the matter as the case may be, replied the Home Department.