Rohingyas scuttle police probe in girls’ trafficking case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rohingya immigrants settled across different residential areas in and around Jammu, have ‘apparently’ restricted free movement of girls and women in the wake of sensational exposure of illegal human trafficking of girls from Myanmar.

An in-house committee of elders of Rohingya community is reported to have taken a unanimous decision not to shield anyone, involved in illegal trafficking of young girls, but at the same time they are trying to scuttle the probe by not divulging details of key suspects, staying in different plots in Narwal area of Jammu.

The State police is also facing a piquant situation, as some of the prominent clerics of Rohingya community, who enjoy patronage of political leaders, are desperately trying to flaunt their proximity to ensure safety of suspected Rohingyas.

Interrogation of a Rohingya Muslim, involved in human trafficking racket, has revealed that majority of Myanmar girls have been sold in the Kashmir Valley. Two Rohingyas, who used to bring girls to Jammu, have managed to flee to Hyderabad while Jammu Police is making all out efforts to nab them.

The accused Rohingya Muslim, Noor Gul Ameen, son of Akbar Ali, presently resident of Malik Market, Narwal, is in police custody while Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ayyub, both have managed to flee to Hyderabad. FIR under sections 366 B and 367 of CrPC has been registered at Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

According to sources, the trio was selling girls for the past over two years.

Abbas used to contact the buyers and sell the girls. One of the girls, recovered by the police, is reported to have informed the investigators that she was brought here for a job. The 17-year old girl was recovered the day she reached Jammu.

During police raid, Noor was arrested while Abbas and Ayyub managed to flee. One of the 20 years old Rohingya girls is reportedly pregnant. Further investigations into the case revealed the names of the clients, who purchased these girls. Interrogation of Abbas and Ayyub is very vital to get leads in the case, police said.

Though the police is making efforts to get details of absconders in girls’ trafficking nexus yet a section of senior clerics of Rohingya community is running a campaign in favour of the accused. The police is struggling to prepare their sketches in the absence of concrete information of key suspects, allegedly involved in the trafficking of young girls from Myanmar.

In the absence of any database of the Rohingyas, already staying in different areas of Jammu, the police cannot ascertain their antecedents and verify the same from any designated authority.

The State government has also failed to finalise the recommendations, even after constituting a high level committee, to look into the issue of illegal settlement of Rohingyas. The committee did meet on number of occasions in the beginning but in the recent months not a single meeting was convened by the Chairman to review the latest scenario.

According to official sources, “So far the police has registered over two dozen FIRs against Rohingyas and booked over 50 immigrants in different cases.” A sinister campaign has also been launched to secure release of Rohingyas, lodged inside jails. The police is finding itself in a catch 22 situation as they really don’t know how to address the serious security concerns, especially in the wake of terrorist strike on Sunjwan Military Station.

The police, which has no concrete data-base of criminals belonging to the Rohingyas, is also facing a tough time to further advance the investigations and continued silence of immigrants is acting as biggest stumbling block.

The serious development has casted its shadow on the day to day routine of the Rohingya population scattered across different places in and around Jammu.

The majority of women living in different camps have been directed not to venture out of the restricted areas and stay away for long time from their temporary homes.

Interestingly, the police is also struggling to gather enough evidence against the suspects allegedly involved in illegal trafficking of young girls. Though some of the members of the community are well aware of the illegal nexus but they prefer to remain tight lipped.

Till date the security experts have raised serious concerns over their presence in and around vital security camps including Military Station Sunjwan but now with their involvement in human trafficking of young girls coming to light, the police cannot afford to sit back and relax.