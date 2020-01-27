ROHINGYAS REMAIN?

The migration of Rohingyas to Jammu and Kashmir has been seen as a direct impact on the security of the country as a whole and of the state in particular. Few years back there has been an outcry for the deportation of these Muslim immigrants from Myanmar. There is no exact number of these immigrants who had fled their homeland and taken refuge in India. Different reports have given varying figures of Rohingya immigrants in India. According to one estimate, there are around 40,000 Rohingyas residing in India. The UNHRC data, on the other hand, shows that 16,500 Rohingya Muslims have settled in India as refugees. Of these, 5,700 are settled in Jammu and rest in New Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad. Whereas, according to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state government, there 5,700 Rohingyas in Jammu and 7,664 in Ladakh. What makes them today a difficult proposition for deportation? India, which is one of the players in the Rohingya crisis has appears to have reversed its position under the Narendra Modi government. Over the last two decades, India has touted its support strongly at international conventions, but the current administration believes that it is not obliged to comply based on the difference between ‘refugees’ and ‘migrants’. India’s opposition appears to be related to its national security concerns, and believes that it has the right to deny or admit migrants (in contrast to official refugees who apply for political asylum) in the interest of secure borders. While most of the Rohingya have made a beeline for Bangladesh, India has reluctantly absorbed approximately 45,000 refugees including 16,500 Rohingya refugees who are registered with UNHCR with official identification. India’s national security fears are based on intelligence reports linking the radical Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) to the Lashkar-e-Taiba; key individuals in ARSA, or its front organisations such as Rohingya Solidarity Organisation, are allegedly close to Hafiz Saeed. RSO has a Pakistan chapter, and the Jamaat-ud-Dawa front Falah-e-Insaniyat had a presence in Rohingya refugee camps in 2012. Leaving all the political hue and cry aside deportation of these ‘infiltrators’ remains a big question.