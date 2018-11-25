Rohingyas not cooperating in preparing comprehensive data base

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The special drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to prepare comprehensive data base of Rohingyas, settled in Jammu and Kashmir, is not bearing fruitful results.

Though the special drive has been launched recently yet ground reports suggest that majority of Rohingyas, under the influence of their handlers, are not coming forward to register their names and other personal details during the special drive.

Every time teams of police officers are approaching them to enroll themselves in a specific format they show their reluctance.

For the past couple of days several teams of police officers are camping at different locations to record names of these Rohingyas in a specific format but they are not receiving response from these illegal immigrants on ground zero.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ironically, some of the senior citizens and Madarasa teachers are blaming the policemen for harassing them and pressurising them to register their names.

“We don’t want to share our personal details. We are not sure what the purpose behind this special drive is. We don’t want to return home as security situation is still not conducive”, these Rohingyas are telling policemen instead of sharing their personal details.

Due to absence of men folk from their homes, the policemen are also finding it difficult to convince the females to step out and register themselves. Language is another barrier which is creating hurdles during the special drive, official sources said.

In addition, volunteers of Kashmir based NGOs working alongside these illegal immigrants are controlling them and trying their level best to prevent them from sharing their personal details.

According to a senior police officer, “The special drive was launched in response to the announcements made by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on preparing database of Rohingyas ahead of initiating their deportation from here to their native country”.

On the other hand, large number of Rohingyas informed police officers that at present they do not want to return home and can do so only after peace is restored in their country and their safe return is guaranteed by the Indian and Myanmar governments.