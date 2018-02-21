Rohingyas knock PDP’s door; directed to meet DIG

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

19 FIRs registered against 42 Rohingyas for drug peddling, girls’ trafficking

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Seeking release of Rohingyas, involved in various crimes, a delegation of Rohingyas, led by one Moulvi Khifayat Ullaha on Tuesday, visited the People Democratic Party (PDP) office in the winter capital, where they were redirected to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jammu, for ‘redressal of their grievances’.

The delegation met PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni, who deputed his close aide with them to meet DIG Jammu.

Accordingly, the delegation visited the DIG office in the afternoon but could not meet him due to his engagements. From there, they went to CID headquarters, where they were told that their grievances will be taken up at appropriate level.

Rohingyas, presently living in temporary dwelling places, in Jammu East have constituted a committee, headed by Moulvi Khifayat Ullaha, to resolve their issues. The committee, according to reports, acts as court for Rohingyas and its decisions are final and binding on all Rohingyas, residing in Narwal Bala, Keryani Talab, Bathindi, Sunjwan and other colonies of the Jammu City.

Soon after the girls’ trafficking racket surfaced and one Rohingya was arrested, others involved in the crime were told by the committee to leave the colony. Two accused, Ayyub and Aftab, both Rohingyas managed to flee to Hyderabad while police is making contact with Telangana police to nab them.

“Girls from Myanmar are being sold by their parents”, a Rohingya said, adding these girls are further being sold in Jammu as well as in other states.

In all, 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar are settled in Jammu. Their number has increased to over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

Till January this year, 6, 322 foreigners besides 13,433 Burmese and Tibetans were staying in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had stated in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta in the Legislative Assembly.

While 7,093 foreigners were staying in the State in 2008, the number increased to 12,560 in 2014 and 13,755 in 2016, she said.

Of these 5,743 people are Burmese nationals (Rohingyas), 7,690 people are Tibetans and 322 are other foreigners, she said.

The Chief Minister’s reply stated that the foreign nationals have entered Jammu and Kashmir on their own. They are settled in Jammu and Samba districts.

“No Rohingya has been found involved in terror- related incidents. However, 17 FIRs have been registered against 38 Rohingyas for various offences, she said as per official records till January 6, 2016.

Last week, another FIR of Myanmar girls’ trafficking was registered in Trikuta Nagar police station against three flesh trade racketeers while a Rohingya was arrested under NDPS Act after he was caught with ganja in district Samba. Till date 19 FIRs have been registered against 42 Rohingyas. “Rohingyas” are from Myanmar bordering Bangladesh. They follow Sunni Islam and the Myanmar Government has declared them as non-nationals thus rendering them stateless. This led to their migration to neighbouring Bangladesh, Thailand and even Pakistan. However, they were not welcomed in these Muslim countries as well. This led to their influx into India through the porous border with Bangladesh. And, they were guided to reach Jammu for their settlement.