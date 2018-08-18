Rohingyas invest in two wheelers with proper registration

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A large number of Rohingyas, illegally settled in parts of the winter capital are investing in two wheelers to roam freely in and around their settlements across Jammu.

Visit any camp, where these families from Myanmar are camping, you will easily spot two wheelers parked outside their temporary shelters.

Majority of Rohingyas, who are running their businesses and small shops in these camps own two wheelers.

In addition to this, almost all the clerics, who teach minor children inside Madarassas in Bathindi and Sunjwan areas, move around on their own two wheelers from one place to another. Interestingly, majority of these two wheelers are registered with the Regional Transport Office, Jammu and are not second hand purchase.

So the question arises how are these illegal immigrants registering their vehicles with the State government departments or do local NGOs and their sympathisers facilitate purchase of these two wheelers and get these registered in the name of local buyers.

The police, entrusted with the job of preparing comprehensive data base of these illegal immigrants, are expected to take note of these underhand dealings and ascertain the real identity of owners. There is every apprehension about these two wheelers to be misused by the members of the sleeper cells to carry out any subversive activity in the City of Temples. Already some illegal immigrants from Myanmar are under the scanner of security forces over their linkages with drug mafia and the OGWs of Kashmir based terror outfits. When Sunjwan Military Station was targeted by three Fidayeen they were believed to have taken shelter in dwellings of Rohingyas, located close to the periphery wall of the army camp.

The police is already carrying out an investigation in the case of recovery of Rs 30 lakh cash from one of these camps. Working on some leads, the police is carrying out interrogation of close family members of accused involved in the case. The police is currently interrogating on different theories to ascertain the identity of actual beneficiaries.

The small denomination of notes has also left the police puzzled in the case as the small currency notes were found stacked in the bag.