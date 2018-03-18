‘Rohingyas’ attacked TV journalists, claims BJP Mahila Morcha head

Share Share 0 Share 0

On her involvement in Stamp papers case, she said, “Will follow party directions”

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the backdrop of murderous attack on television journalists recently in Bathindi area while they were performing their professional duties, BJP Mahila Morcha Head Purnima Sharma on Saturday claimed that ‘Rohingyas’ attacked the media persons but denied role of any of the members of the Morcha.

“I want to clear that ‘Rohingyas’ attacked the journalists”, she told reporters while addressing a press conference here adding that there is no involvement of any Mahila Morcha member .

She said that BJP is the single largest party in the country and during its online membership drive, several people have become its members.

“If anybody becomes member and then indulges in any anti-social activity, the party is not responsible for that,” said the BJP leader.



Despite the Stamp papers scam under investigation with Pacca Danga Police Station, the STATE TIMES is in possession of a stamp paper duly signed and attested by Purnima Sharma without deponent’s signatures which further confirms that the scam despite under police investigations is still going on unabated. Courtesy: Patronisation of BJP.

Referring to the allegations that attackers of media-persons were kin of a Mahila Morcha office bearer, Purnima Sharma said the lady is neither the office bearer of BJP nor its Mahila Morcha.

“Certain vested interests are trying to defame the party, as it is the personal matter of the lady and her sons,” she said, adding that the police is taking appropriate action in the matter.

She said that BJP is committed to deport Rohingyas and it has also been reiterated by the senior leaders.

Meanwhile, on Stamp Papers Scam wherein the name of Purnima Sharma has also surfaced, she replied, “This is for the police and the party to look into the matter.”

When asked that she was not co-operating with the police in the investigations, by not presenting herself in the concerned police station despite repeated calls to match the writings by the FSL experts, Purnima said, “It is not true. Police is doing its job and I will obey my party’s directions. I will visit the police station, if my party asks me to do so.”

Here it is relevant to mention that name of Purnima Sharma surfaced in the fake stamp papers scam where in two youth were arrested by Pacca Danga Police Station. Purnima was summoned for handwriting test but she kept on pressurising the police to delete her name from the investigations.

Two accused are on bail in the afoursaid fake stamps case. FIR 135/14 was registered in Pacca Danga Police Station on September 12, 2014 under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468 and 473 RPC. This stamp papers scam is almost proven as more than 300 blank stamp papers duly signed, stamped and attested by a Notary had been seized from a stamp vendor who insiders claim is not supposed to sit at Mubarak Mandi area as per the site approved to him. Attestation of blank stamp papers by a Notary is not only cheating of innocent people but a serious offence of misleading judiciary. Police says that the main accused arrested from the spot during police raid identified as Ajit Kumar had named Purnima Sharma as his co-accused. Purnima Sharma, who was also holding a Notary licence, had signed blank stamp papers for sale.

To testify Purnima’s signature, she was summoned to police station but she is still avoiding to face investigations and pressurising police to get her name deleted, sources said.