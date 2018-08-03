Rohingyas – a threat to Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Rohingya refugees, having found safe haven in Jammu and Kashmir, are posing a threat to the security of people and they should be thrown out. Our State is a sensitive one and has seen forced migration of Kashmiri and Hindu families, but these Rohingya refugees are settled here in clusters. Few politicians for their own vested interest are helping them to get settled here.

It is strange that these infiltrators have mobile phone, I-cards, Aadhaar cards, even ‘permanent resident’ cards, illegal power and water connections, and allowed to grab State lands and build houses.

The presence of these refugees has given a new dimension to the crime scenario in not less than seven states of the country including Jammu and Kashmir. There is nothing wrong in saying that Jammu being the only part of the State with a Hindu-majority population, the deliberate introduction of Muslim refugees here could spell disaster.

Keeping in view these facts the people of Jammu have been up in arms against the Rohingyas. Many rallies, press conferences were organised and people demanded deportation of Rohingyas from our State.

Few months back Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also said that the government would seriously deal with this situation but the statement seems a fake promise and nothing is being done to deal with it.

It is high time that government should consider the demand of people and do the needful to deport Rohingyas from Jammu.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.