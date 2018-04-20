Rohingyas a security threat: Sangram Sena

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sangram Sena, while expressing concern over the illegal settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, demanded immediate ouster of foreign nationals.

In the meeting held here, Ram Rattan Raina, President Sangram Sena said that J&K State is passing through bad times since long and the security of the Jammuites is in danger due to settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis as there is no check on their movement.

“There is every apprehension that in the long run their settlement within Jammu will prove detrimental to the security and integrity of the J&K State,” he asserted.

Capt. R.S Langeh, General Secretary Sangram Sena, Ved Gandotra, President Freedom Fighter Association, Sudhir Padha, Chairman Divine Touch and Member Sewa Samiti, Brij Mehra, President Jammu Pragrati Manch, Jammu, Rajesh Banathia, Th. Karnail Chand, Raju Jamwal , Dr. A.K Chopra, Rajesh Sharma and Rakesh Langer were also present.