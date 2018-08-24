Rohingya; resistance, resilience & the cruel submission!

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kr Swarn Kishore Singh

On January 27, 2017, Donald Trump came up with an executive order named as ‘Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into United States’ whereby banning entry into United States for citizens of seven Muslim majority countries i.e Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Consequently the constitutionality of the order was challenged and a lot of Federal Courts instantaneously stayed its operation. And finally on January 19, 2018, the Supreme Court of United States decided to decide over the constitutionality of that controversial order. And then on 26th June the Supreme Court of United States decided the matter with a majority of 5-4 upholding the constitutionality of the executive order. The judgment upheld the travel ban saying “Presidents have ample legal authority to make national security judgments in area of immigration”. And this is not something new for United States; Supreme Court of USA has to its credit one of the most odious and repulsive decision one could ever imagine of, wherein the Court had upheld President Franklin Roosevelt’s order to lock up thousands of Japanese-Americans for years based on nothing but their ancestral linkings with Japan a country with whom they were on war at that time. Not only this recently United States Department of Justice, had issued instructions to US attorney offices to use term illegal immigrants or illegal aliens instead of undocumented immigrants. This is how United States inspite of being called as land of immigrants is clear about illegal immigrations into its land. And here we have a Home Ministry which is showing its compulsions to adhere to procedural aspects before deporting these illegal intruders back. The minister says we have written to states to furnish them a databank of number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Seriously? Isn’t government having the numbers? Then what about the announcement by the same ministry in August 2017, whereby it was announced that a task force has been set up to identify them in different parts of the country so that they could be deported finally. Was that a bluff or is this one an evasion?

First question which crosses one’s mind when we hear about this issue is “who actually are Rohingyas?” Well, the answer to this question is also dependent on the person from whom this question is being asked. If you are asking a Rohingya this question, he will say “Rohingyas are ethnic Bengali speaking people living predominantly in Arakan (Rakhine) province of Burma”. But if the same question is asked to Myanmar Government it will be answered that “there is no Rohingya, they are illegal Bengali intruders who had started entering what is now Myanmar during the British regime till the Bangladesh’s war of Independence in 1971″. But actually when Britishers captured Burma, they took a lot of labourers from East Bengal to work in rubber and tea plantations of Burma. And yeah, although Rohingya tribe consists mainly of Muslims but there are Hindu Rohingyas as well. During partition of India, Rohingyas wanted Rakhine to be part of East Pakistan, todays Bangladesh. Burmese Government denied and Rohingyas took up arms and declared Jihad. Now the main issue is with regard to the citizenship rights of Rohingyas. The 1982 Burmese citizenship law says even a Rohingya is eligible for citizenship only if he/she provides proof that his/her ancestors have lived in the country prior to 1823. And it is fair enough, we also in J&K do not allow anyone to be made a subject of State of J&K unless he is having paternal ancestry belonging to J&K.

The Rohingyas were fleeing Myanmar since 2016 towards their roots in Bangladesh. But the exodus got swifter since August 25, 2016. So the question is what happened on 25th August 2016. Actually there is an organisation namely Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army previously known as Harakah al-Yaqin. This organisation reportedly effectuated a coordinated attack on 30 police posts and an army base in Rakhine province and hence the reaction. Since then they have been barging into territories of all the neighbouring countries of Myanmar i.e. Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India and Indonesia etc. Different countries are receiving them differently some with hostilities and some with a cold shoulders, even a couple of countries gave them a red carpet welcome. Especially Thailand was pretty clear about their policy towards Rohingyas. They have even used their Naval force to push back the Rohingya illegal immigrants from entering their territories. Thailand naval force firstly intercept the illegal Rohingya boats which came close to Thai coast; then their officials used to provide fuel, water, food, other supplies and a warning not to make any attempt to intrude into their territories anymore. They sealed their shores and their immigration officials were put on high alert. And even after that if someone had somehow entered into Thai territories, they have been kept under indefinite detention. Since we can accuse Thailand of being a Buddhist country therefore its action of naval push back will be condemned but what about Malaysia. Their Deputy Minister for Police and Immigration Agencies had come on record to say that ” We don’t want them to come here, we are not prepared to accept that number, we are sending them home anyway. I would like them to be turned back, we can’t tell that we are welcoming them”(sic). Even Indonesia, the Muslim majority country isn’t happy to let them in as it has become difficult for their government to tackle the rifts of Rohingya and their local Buddhists. In fact Indonesian Government has even barred Islamic groups from protesting against Rohingya crisis at Borobudur, an Indonesia based 9th Century Buddhist Temple Complex popular with foreign tourists. Even Bangladesh had also brought a hiatus to this charity after the saturation of Cox Bazaar which had turned into a relief camp for Rohingya. Prime minister, Hasina has come on record to say that “We have given shelter to a huge number of Rohingya refugees on humanitarian grounds and it’s a big problem for us” (sic). So, why is it that no one is ready to take this ethnic group? Why only Rohingya Muslims and not Rohingya Hindus have been targeted by the Myanmar backlash? How are Rohingyas making choices for immigration? We will try to find answers to these questions!

We, in India are already facing the brunt of significant number of illegal immigrants. The countries from where they have migrated and their numbers are very surprising. The number are; we have almost 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants, around 13,000 Afghans, more than one lakh Burmese and about 20 million Bangladeshis. They are not only just an unnecessary pressure on our economy but an alien entity which exposes the native citizenry to some grave risk. They have been making some serious demographic threats to the native whereby the natives have been made redundant in some

constituencies.

(To be continued)