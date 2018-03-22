Rohingya girls’ trafficking racket; two agents, girl among four arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Investigations into the Myanmar girls’ trafficking racket wherein police had recovered minor girls, the Trikuta Nagar police on late Wednesday night arrested two agents among three accused, all Rohingyas. During the raid, another Myanmar girl has also been recovered who was brought to Jammu today morning for sale. All the four accused including the girl have been booked under Foreigners Act.

FIR 85/18 under Section 14 Foreigner Act 3/6, IPP Act, 120-B RPC have been registered against Noor Kolima, daughter of Ibrahim, Mohd Yunis, son of Noor Alam, both residents of Myanmar and two agents Mohd Younus, son of Noor Mohammad and Mohd Jashin, son of Mosa Ali, both residents of Myanmar and at present residing at Umar Colony Bathindi.

Both the agents Younus and Jashin brought Noor and Yunis to Jammu today evening and police conducted the raid and arrested all the four accused.

The girl recovered today was also supposed to be sold as Rohingays are involved in bringing girls from Myanmar for sale in Jammu for the last two years.

The agents Younus and Jashin, who are putting up at Bathindi, are facilitating more Rohingyas to come to Jammu. Every month they go to Delhi and escort group of three to four families to Jammu, police said.

Today, as they reached Jammu with a girl and a boy, both from Myanmar, police conducted the raid and arrested all of them under Foreigners Act.

Police team led by IC/PP Bathindi Sub Inspector Rakesh Roshan and Trikuta Nagar SHO Inspector Parvez Sajad under the supervision of SDPO East DySP Arun Jamwal and City South SP Sandeep Choudhary conducted the raid.

Earlier, on February 17, police had recovered two girls, who were later admitted in rehabilitation centre. One Rohingya Muslim, involved in human trafficking racket, arrested last month had revealed that majority of Myanmarese girls were sold in the Kashmir Valley. The accused Rohingya Muslim, Noor Gul Ameen, son of Akbar Ali, resident of Malik Market, Narwal, is still in police custody while Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ayyub, both managed to flee to Hyderabad and are still underground.

FIR under Sections 366 B, 367 of CrPC was registered at Trikuta Nagar Police Station.