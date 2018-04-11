Rohingya girl booked under Foreigners Act denied bail

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jammu Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Noor Kolima, daughter of Ibrahim, resident of Myanmar, at present Kiryani Talab Narwal Bala Tehsil Bahu Jammu, who was booked by the Police Station Trikuta Nagar in FIR 85/18 under Section 14 Foreigners Act, Sections 3 and 6 Public Premises Act and Section 120-B Ranbir Penal Code.

CJM Jammu after hearing Senior Prosecuting Officer Rohit Gupta for the State whereas Advocate Iqbal Hussain Bhat for the accused observed that although the applicant whose age in the CD file has been shown as 19 years is entitled to bail otherwise but due to the fact that she is a resident of Myanmar (foreign national), she cannot be granted bail by the court.

The Counsel for the accused/applicant has contended at bar that the accused is a migrant and has been registered with the office of UNHCR New Delhi, as such, can be enlarged on bail. Reliance has been placed upon the scanned copy of certificate from where it is clear that the applicant a national of Myanmar and has applied to the office of UNHCR New Delhi for Refugee Status and her application is under consideration. The applicant has not been declared as Refugee till date.

CJM observed that if the bail is granted to the accused, her attendance before the court cannot be procured and there are chances that she might abscond as she has no property moveable or immovable in the State and the trial would suffer. With these observations, Court rejected the bail application.