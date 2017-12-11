Robust surveillance at LoC reduces infiltration in J&K

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR: A series of hi-tech gadgets used for surveillance on the Line Of Control(LOC) has resulted in all time low successful infiltration attempts from Pakistan side this year so far as over 70 terrorists were killed on the zero line.

India has almost 15,000 kms long border spanning six countries, with Bangladesh 4351 kms, with China 4056 kms , with Myanmar 1425 kms , with Nepal 1751 kms, with Bhutan 700 kms and with Pakistan 3525 kms including 274 kms of LOC.

In order to prevent infiltration from Pakistan, at vulnerable points like Uri, Keran, Tangdar in the Kashmir region and Akhnoor, Poonch, RS Pura in the Jammu region all the modernised hi-technology is being used now-for surveillance mechanisms like the battlefield surveillance radars, the LORROS, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles etc. Some of these are very high value equipment but mostly are of low cost and meant for deployment at unit level.

The gadgets made in Israel were procured in 2015 and first used in Akhnoor sector. The gadgets are more advanced technologically used at borders with installation of smart fence and other multi-tier security equipment. Also, the systems are being installed at camps to keep check on any unwanted movement.

The border areas are already equipped with a strong surveillance mechanism, which includes three tier fencing, flood lighting, sensors, thermal imagers and manual patrolling. Instead of that there was need of Border Surveillance Management Systems (BSMS) to cater to the needs of Indian Army’s peace time requirements for countering the infiltration attempts from Pakistan.

The UAVs and other surveillance gadgets, already under installations, have significantly reduced the incidents taking place due to human error. These equipments include the Hand Held Thermal Imaging cameras (HHTI), both in manual and automatic fitted mode with TV monitors which are placed on static and mobile platforms at a height of 20 to 30 feet, used on Border Observation Posts, which can cover 1500 meters in dark night and 2500 metres in full moon nights.

The Army has also deployed the LORROS (Long Range Reconnaissance and Observation System) which has some tactical advantage. This can cover an area of 4 by 4 kms and can give real time video imagery during day and night. It helps in easy detection, identification and recognition of targets. But only disadvantage is that the range of LORROS gets reduced in bad weather conditions.

However, STATE TIMES has learnt from the reliable sources that the Army plans to upgrade its surveillance systems in the three tier surveillance grid called SVL. In the first tier there will be gadgets like Battlefield Surveillance Radars like binoculars, twin pieces telescopes, Night Vision Goggles, Night vision devices, monocular, weapon mounted SNVPs, F3 mine detectors which can quickly locate the mines on the borders laid by the intruders to inflict maximum self instigated casualties on the Indian side. Such high-tech electronic surveillance on the borders is the prime requirement of the Indian Army to effectively man the International borders and the Line of Control.

Pertinently, as compared to last year’s infiltration’s, 2017 was successful for the soldiers posted at border areas, to eliminate all the terrorists who tried to enter in our country, According to the Union Home ministry data, in 2106 there were filtration attempts, of which an estimated 119 were successful while 35 infiltrators were killed. Around 70 infiltrators were eliminated at border places in 2017, as per data available with different intelligence agencies till September.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, General officer Commanding of Army’s 15 Corps,Lt General J S Sandhu said that though some infiltrators managed to sneak in this year, but killing of 70 odd terrorists on the LoC reflects at our robust counter infiltration grid. “Expecting zero infiltration is impossible given the tough terrine and weather conditions on the LoC. Besides, we have deep ravines and most the LoC comprises of forest area,” he said.