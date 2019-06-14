Robust mechanism in place for time bound redressal of grievances: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Thursday said that a robust mechanism has been put in place to ensure time bound redressal of the grievances being projected by the people and maintaining that majority of them have been redressed within the shortest possible time.

The Advisor was interacting with several deputations from across the State that had come for projecting their grievances during the public redressal camp in Srinagar.

Around 30 delegations and 20 individuals met the Advisor and sought early redressal of their issues and grievances.

Chief Engineers of PHE, PDD and R&B, Commissioner SMC, Director Urban Local Bodies and senior officers of different departments were present.

A Deputation of welfare committee Iqra colony Bemina demanded speeding up of developmental activities in their colony by Srinagar Development Authority.

A delegation of JKPCC employees sought redressal of the service issues.

Another delegation of Qamarwari demanded completion of construction of bund near Cement Bridge in old city.

A delegation of Gantmulla Bandaypayeen, Baramulla sought immediate redressal of issues related to water, roads and electricity. The delegation also urged for the early completion of PMGSY works in their areas.

Fakir Gujri Developmental Forum raised several developmental issues of their areas and sought augmentation of PDD, PHE, and road infrastructure in their area.

A delegation of Assistant Professors of Higher Education Department sought release of an additional increment in view of attaining higher qualification. A delegation of State Joint Action Committee of Graduate Engineers demanded assured career progression scheme for them.

A deputation of landscape architects demanded absorption in government services.

A delegation of Welfare Committee Mominabad Batmallo demanded construction of drainage in the area.

Contractor Association Ganderbal sought release of pending payment of the year 2014. Chattergul Kangan deputation demanded construction of road under PMGSY scheme.

A delegation of goods transport association demanded macadamization and other facilities of Parimpora transport Nagar.

JK Cement Employees Association raised the issue of pending salary, 7th pay commission arrears and also other service related issues.

JK Electrical Association/Civil Contractor Association demanded the release of their pending dues at an earliest.

Several other deputations from various areas of the Valley also called on the Advisor and apprised him with the issues and the problems faced by them.

The Advisor after giving a patient hearing assured deputation that all their genuine demands would looked into and the concerned officers would be directed to address the projected grievances at an earliest. Later the Advisor convened a review meeting of various projects being undertaken by the departments of PHE, PDD, Irrigation and Flood Control, Housing and Urban development sector.

The Advisor while reviewing the status of various developmental projects directed for timely completion of the undergoing projects. He said that the departments should coordinate their efforts for ensuring that the works undertaken are completed within stipulated timeframe.

The Advisor also directed for holding regular reviews meetings in order to remove the bottlenecks, if any, and also get the requisite feedback about the status of implementation of these works on ground.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineers of the respective departments, Director Urban Local Bodies, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other concerned.