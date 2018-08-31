Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

AMRITSAR: Zahida Suleman (name changed) is one of the hundreds of happy patients who have successfully undergone a robotics-assisted knee replacement surgery at Amandeep Hospitals, since the launch of the internationally proven Robotics Surgical System in India.

“The surgery isn’t that expensive, thankfully. I was happy to be discharged on the second day and was able to start slow running within a month after good physiotherapy. It didn’t feel like I had a surgery at all” said Suleman, who has now fully recovered and is happy with the improvement in her quality of life.

“Originally developed in the US and approved by the US FDA after elaborate clinical assessments for years, Robotics system today is assisting surgeons across 250 centres in the US, Europe, Australia and India, with thousands of patients benefiting every year from its advance software and Artificial Intelligence (AI) that helps these surgeons in delivering patient satisfaction of the highest level,” said Dr Avtar Singh, Director of the Department of Orthopedics, Amandeep Group of Hospitals, Amritsar.

Dr Avtar Singh said “Robotics surgical system for knee replacement helps create a precise image of the knee, using a robotic hand piece operated by the surgeon and relays information to an advanced computer program, in the operating room. The process creates a 3-D model of that joint on the surgical table, eliminating the need for a CT scan or MRI prior to the operation. It allows surgeons the control to create a patient-specific plan in the operating room and the confidence to execute with robotic precision.”

“The robotics assistance ensures perfect execution of the customized plan. This leads to better implant fixation and longer lasting implant because of perfect alignment. There is less blood loss, no excess bone removal and natural structures are preserved,” said Dr Avtar Singh.