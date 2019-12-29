Roads & Safety Deptt, Simula Club win in AOI Christmas T20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Road & Safety Department and Simula Cricket Club scripted wins in the ongoing AOI Christmas T20 Cricket Championship being organized jointly by Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu and Christian Sports Organization Jammu at Parade Ground, here on Sunday.

In the first match, Road & Safety Department defeated Secretariat Blues XI by 7 wickets. Batting first, Secretariat Blues XI scored 106 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 18 overs. Mushtak and Mehraj were the main scorer with 29 and 24 runs respectively.

For Road & Safety Department, Asif claimed three wickets while Majit and Showkat took two wickets each and R.K Bhat, Vinay and Yasir grabbed one wicket each.

In reply, Road & Safety Department chased the target in 12 overs for the loss of three wickets. Ladda was the top scorer with 35 runs followed by Mohd Asif and Yasir, who scored 22 and 21 runs respectively. For Secretariat Blues XI, Asif took 2 wickets and Imtiaz grabbed one wicket. Mohd Asif was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In another match, Simula Cricket Club defeated Singh Cricket Club Akhnoorby 7 wickets. Batting first, Singh Cricket Club was bowled out for 110 runs in 19.1 overs. Sunil with (30), Abhishek (20) and Chandan (14) runs were the main scorers.

For bowling side, Rajat was the pick of the bowlers, who claimed four wickets while Ankit took three and Akash, Raman Dutta and Ritik took one wicket each.

In reply, Simula Club chased the target making 111 runs in 15.1 overs. Ankit was the top scorer with 29 runs while Manjeet made 24 and Mohit added 20 runs to the total.

For Singh Club, Sham Singh, Usman and Binny took one wicket each. Ankit was declared Man of the Match.