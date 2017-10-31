Roads in Roopnagar Sector 5

Dear Sir,

All hectic efforts of the residents of Sector No: 5 of Roopnagr JDA Housing Colony Jammu failed in getting attention of the concerned department in repairing the main road connecting outer ring road passing by Park of sector 5, House Nos 133- 103- 101-99, commercial complex and their internal by-roads from plot 43 to 58 along the inner side of commercial complex. Road between park sector 5 to house no 128 is also in shabby condition.

The deep drains along the said roads are blocked and non-functional causing rain and other waste water to flow on the damaged roads. This is neglected for couple of years though the department is each year blacktopping the roads of sector 1 to 4 and 6 to 8.

The Park in sector 5 opposite commercial complex has consumed handsome amount from the public exchequer in shape of repairing the grilled fence, once constructed a path in the park, erected high-mast light and constructed one underground water tank. These all are defunct as the water tank has no water connection, the jungle growth of the years has concealed if a path is there, the high-mast light is defunct for months together and the street light also need to be repaired and replaced for proper functioning. The Sericulture and Horticulture Departments planted many plants in the park in each year which either died in summer or consumed by the goats etc of the Gujars who settle in winter in this colony.

The jungle growth on both sides of these roads and in and around park of sector 5 are in so bad a shape that it makes this sector as far flung village track. Though the home waste collection, clearance of drains and roads is taken up by the concerned department from sector 1 to 4 for the last few months ignoring sector 5.

The residents of sector 5 are surprised and shocked finding sector neglected by the department for years. The inhabitants are unable to find the cause of this neglect even if they approached the concerned authorities time and again.

The inhabitants are pondering over those sectors are treated in VVIP list where the works are regularly taken up even if those need it or not. Why huge money is continuously consumed on particular parks by neglecting other park? Is there any political, bureaucrat influence or some nexuses of vested interests causing discrimination to the sector 5?

The inhabitants of the sector 5 invite personal attention of the high-up authorities of the concerned departments to look into the matter and find the cause of depriving this sector and to ensure providing jungle clearance, repair of high-mast light in park, street lights, blacktopping of roads and deep drain clearance in current financial year.

There seems no paucity of funds as the other sectors are still consuming such funds for similar due or undue works.

Habitants of Sector 5

Roopnagr,

JDA Housing Colony,

Jammu.