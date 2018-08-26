Roads imperative for growth of tourism sector: Speaker

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh on Saturday emphasised upon improving road connectivity to give a fillip to the economic development of the area.

“Roads are imperative for economic upliftment and growth of tourism sector in the state”, the Speaker stated this after laying the foundation for the up gradation of road from Phinter to Billawar here at Phinter.

Dr Singh informed that the road has been taken up under CRF at Rs 22.74 crore to upgrade 10 km of the length passing through important areas of Billawar which is to be executed by PWD(R&B) department in three years.

Dr Singh asserted that durable roads and enhanced infrastructure tops the development agenda of any area and focus is being laid on upgrading and improving the road network in rural and remote areas of Billawar which is evident from the fact that several roads are being laid under different schemes. He further said that emphasis is laid on improving road network by linking internal roads with National Highways to give fillip to development activities in the area.

The Speaker stressed on regular quality checks at both pre and post construction stages to ensure adherence to quality standards. He also assured the locals that proper employment opportunities will be provided to those whose structures were removed.

Earlier, the Speaker inaugurated free medical check-up camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Billawar where senior citizens and locals were examined by the Doctors and Para-medicos. Free medicines were also distributed during the camp.

ADC Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, SSP Kathua Shridhar Patil, BDO Joginder Sharma, SDPO Billawar and other officers were present on the occasion.