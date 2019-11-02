Road Transport Authority approves 32 cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Road Transport Authority Reasi, which here today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, who is also Chairman RTA. The Chairman, during discussion with SSP Reasi, Rashmi Wazir and ARTO Reasi, Ramesh Samotra reviewed cases of individuals seeking permissions, route permits and introduction of commercial vehicles on various new routes of the district. A total of 94 cases were discussed, of which, 32 were approved on-spot.

The meeting had detailed discussion on choked routes of district centre and the status of public transport therein besides deliberating upon auto rickshaw service and its feasibility.

The DC asserted that permissions are to be issued after thorough survey and inspection of the routes and the credentials of the applicants.