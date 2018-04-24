Road Safety Week: Medical, awareness camps, rallies mark day 2

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Motor Vehicles Department on Tuesday organised an awareness programme, group discussion as well as medical checkup camp for drivers and conductors at Rajouri bus stand on the second day of Road Safety Week.

Programme was held at Old Bus Stand Rajouri by Motor Vehicles Department under the supervision of Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Rajouri, Neeraj Sharma while Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr. Suresh Gupta was Chief Guest and DySP HQrs Rajouri, Jaswant Singh was Guest of Honour with other officials including MVD Inspectors Ranjeev Bhasin and Aslam Parvez, Police Post Incharge, SI Danish Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

A group discussion for drivers and conductors was organised in which officers also participated. A medical camp was also conducted by Health Department.

POONCH: On the second day of 29th Road Safety Week aimed to make people aware about traffic rules and regulations, a student awareness was organised by Motor Vehicles Department in Poonch town.

Students holding placards on awareness ofo traffic rules and regulations took part in this rally which started Girls Higher Secondary School Sheesh Mahal Poonch and moved upto Poonch stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Mohd Aijaz Asad alongwith ASP Poonch, Anwar Ul Haq flagged off this rally in presence of other officers including DySP HQrs Shahid Nahiem, DySP DAR Mohan Lal and officers from MVD Department.

DODA: In connection with the celebration of 29th road safety week 2018, a medical cum eye check up was organised by Motor Vehicle Department in collaboration with Health Department and Army over the theme ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’ at General Bus stand here.

The camp inaugurated by Dr. Wajid Ali Najar, Chief Medical Officer Doda. ARTO Doda Zubair Ahmed, Motor Vehicle Inspectors and other staff of MVD, Doctors from District Hospital, Army and union leaders were present on the occasion.

During the camp, ophthalmic (eye) surgeon examined 300 drivers and tested their vision and other health related problems.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Doda, Zubair Ahmed, Dr. Wajid Ali Najar, CMO Doda spoke on the occasion.

KATHUA: On second day of the 29th National Road Safety Week, Motor Vehicle Department organized Nukkad Natak and eye checkup cum medical camp for drivers and conductors at main Bus Stand Kathua.

A team of artists played a Nukkad Natak on drunken driving, over speeding followed by a musical programme.

An eye check-up cum medical camp was also organized where team of doctors from health department executed free eye check-up of drivers and conductors besides free medicines were also gave away by the team.

During the programme MVD inspector threw light on traffic signs and symbols, precautions to be taken on railway crossings, importance of wearing helmet and seat belt while driving two wheelers and four wheelers respectively.

While speaking on the occasion ARTO Kathua Indu Jamwal gave brief note on common mistakes done by drivers leading to accidents.

UDHAMPUR: A painting competition was organised by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), in collaboration with Education, Traffic Police on the theme ‘Causes of Road Accidents’ at Town Hall Udhampur.

Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Udhampur Santosh Kotwal was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than 200 students of class 6th to 12th from 26 different government as well as private educational institutes of district Udhampur including NGO, ‘JiyoAurJeene Do’ participated in the painting competition.

Prof. Kamaldeep Kour Government Degree College Boys Udhampur, Suresh Kumar Sharma Artist Information Department, Rakesh Kumar Art Teacher JNV, Kusum Lata teacher GMS Magani, Ruksana Begum teacher GMS Gopa Mandir acted as judges while Deputy Chief Warden Civil Defence, Udhampur Swatantar Dev Kotwal conducted the proceeding of the programme on the occasion

ARTO Udhampur Kuldeep Singh, District Information Office, Anil Sharma, Inspector MVD Udhampur Rajan Singh, Inspector C.S Baloria Chairman, NGO JiyoAurJeene Do, Tariq Shah and other officers of concerned department besides large number of teachers and students of educational Institutions were present on the occasion.