Road & Safety Deptt, Lakshmi Club enter AOI Christmas T20 semis

JAMMU: Road & Safety Department Club and Lakshmi Cricket Club entered semifinals of the ongoing AOI Christmas T20 Cricket Championship being organised jointly by Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu and Christian Sports Organization Jammu at Parade Ground, here on Wednesday.

Earlier in the second quarterfinal match, Road & Safety Department Club defeated New Rising Club by six wickets.

Batting first, New Rising Club scored 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 18. Sunny was the tops scorer with 42 runs followed by Dimple and Kanav, who made 31 and 27 runs respectively. For bowling side, R.K Bhat, Asif, Dinesh, Vinay and Mohd Asif claimed one wicket each. In reply, Road & Safety Club chased the target in the 15.2 overs for the loss of four wickets. Ishtiaq played a brilliant unbeaten inning of 74 runs while Yasir scored 38 runs.

For New Rising Club, Kavit scalped two wickets while Sunny and Ashu grabbed one each.

For his match winning knock, Ishtiaq was adjudged Man of the Match.

In another quarterfinal, Lakshmi Cricket Club beat Champions Cricket Club by five wickets.

Batting first, Champions Club scored 96 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 16 overs. Mohit was the top scorer with 45 runs while Sourav Sharma made 15.

For Lakshmi Club, Santbaksh and Rocky took four wickets each while Tapan claimed one.

In reply, Lakshmi Club chased the target in 13.2 overs for the loss of five wickets. Pardeep Bali with 38, Vinayak (26) and Rohan (12) runs were the main scorers.

For bowling side, Bhannu grabbed two wickets while Anchal, Rohit and Sachin took one each. Rocky was declared as Man of the Match.

In today’s matches, SSP R.K Bhat was the Chief Guest who appreciated the Christian Fellowship Trust and Christian Sports Organization Jammu for conducting cricket tournament annually on the occasion of Christmas.

He also interacted with the participating players of all teams and conveyed his best wishes to them in their future career.

Tomorrow’s Fixtures: Horizon Cricket Club versus Simula Cricket Club on 9:30 AM and Christian Sports Club versus Road & Safety XI at 12:30 PM.