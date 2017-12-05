Dear Editor,

I would like to draw the kind attention towards the road accidents in our state. In Jammu and Kashmir road accidents are claiming more lives than the militancy related violence. In the mid of the 2017, approximately 400 people have already died in the state and 70 percent of traffic accidents happened in Jammu division only. Every year around one thousand people die in road accidents in the state.

Over 60 percent of the total natural deaths had been caused by road accidents in J&K while the national average is around 30 percent. Most of the road accidents had happened in twin capitals of the state and also in far flung areas like Ramban, Doda and Poonch districts of Jammu region. The rash and negligent driving along with bad and difficult terrain is the main reason for the high number of fatalities. The government of J&K and traffic police should take some crucial initiatives for curbing the growing road accidents. The process of issuing driving licenses has to be regulated and purchase of new vehicle should be banned for five years. The connectivity and infrastructure in far flung areas should be improved so that precious lives can be saved.

Arun Khajuria

Patel Nagar,

Kathua