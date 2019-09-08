RN Chopra Academy enters final of Pulwama Martyrs Cricket Cup

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shavac’s all-round performance helped RN Chopra Cricket Academy to enter the final of Pulwama Martyrs Cricket Cup being organised by Trikuta Cricket Academy at Railway Ground, here.

Earlier, in the first semifinal played on Sunday, RN Chopra Cricket Academy defeated Lakshya Cricket Academy by seven wickets.

RN Chopra Academy won the toss and elected to ball first. Lakshya Academy, batting first, was bowled out for 106 runs in 28.3 overs. Nikhil was the top scorer with 32 runs followed by Rahul, who made 23.

For RN Chopra Academy, Shavac was the most successfully bowler who claimed three important wickets while Tejvansh took two.

In reply, RN Chopra Academy comfortably chased the target in 22.3 overs. Shavac was the top scorer with 30 runs while Utkarsh and Samar scored 29 and 25 runs respectively. For Lakshya Academy, Rahul and Taksh took one wicket each.

For his match winning inning, Shavac was declared as Man of the Match. The match was officiated by Balbir Singh, Coach of Trikuta Cricket Academy. In today’s match, Ranjeet Kalra, Member of JKCA and Vice Chairman of Sports Council Central University of Jammu, was the Chief Guest who interacted with players and motivated them to play like true sportsmanship spirit.