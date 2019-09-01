RN Chopra Academy beats Trikuta Academy by eight runs in opening match

Under-17 Pulwama Martyrs Cricket Competition begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: Trikuta Cricket Academy in the memory of Pulwama martyrs, on Sunday started under-17 Pulwama Martyr Cricket Competition in Pulwama.

The competition was inaugurated by DySP Pawan Gupta. Before the launch of the competition, the players and guests present on the field paid tributes to the martyrs by observing two-minute silence. The match was started after singing of the National Anthem.

On the occasion, Station In-charge of the Railway Station Pulwama, Vinod Kundal, Chairman of the Swami Nand Bab Sahib Trust, Naveen Kaul, the owner and coach of Trikuta Cricket Academy, Balbir Singh and other dignitaries were also present. The guests met the players and encouraged them to give their best and play with the spirit of the game.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Gupta said that youth of the country are taking more interest in sports which is a good sign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given the same slogan ‘Khelega India to Fit Rahega India’ and under this, he has also started the Fit India Movement. He encouraged the youth to participate more in sports and urged them to stay away from drugs.

In the inaugural match, RN Chopra Cricket Academy defeated Trikuta Cricket Academy by eight runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, RN Chopra Cricket Academy was bowled out for 132 run in 30 overs. Samar Singh was the top scorer with 21 runs followed by Aditya and Yuvraj, who contributed 12 and 13 runs respectively.

For Trikuta Cricket Academy, Qaseef and Mannat grabbed three wickets each while Sagar claimed one.

In reply, Trikuta Academy came with the intention of reaching the target but could not achieve the goal. At one time, Trikuta Academy was at 87 runs for no loss in 16 overs. As soon as openers were bowled out entire team returned to the pavilion for just 124 runs. Jahanvir played a fine inning of 60 runs but all in vain as the team lost the match by eight runs. Vasu also added 19 runs to the total. For RN Chopra Academy, Aditya scalped two wickets and Samar took one.

The competition, which will conclude with final on September 15, is being held under the supervision of Coach Balbir Singh.