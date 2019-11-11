RN Academy wins opening cricket match

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: RN Academy won the inaugural match of the ‘Healthy is Wealthy’ under-16 30-over Cricket Tournament being organised by Country Cricket Club at the Country Cricket Stadium, Gharota, here on Monday.

In the opening match, RN Academy defeated MC Academy by eight wickets.

Earlier, RN Academy won the toss and decided to field first.

MC Academy, batting first, scored 71 runs in 19 overs. Suraj was the top scorer with 14 runs. For RN Academy, Jatin was the pick of the bowlers, who claimed four important wickets.

In reply, RN Academy comfortably chased the target in 9 overs losing only two wickets. Aditya played a fine inning of 38 runs while Harish scored 27. Nitish and Harub took one wicket each for MC Academy.

The tournament was inaugurated by Pratap Singh, Sarpanch Village Gharota, who was accompanied by Vivek Sharma former Ranji player, Sanjay Kumar, Organising Secretary and Kashish Abrol.

The Chief Guest applauded the efforts of the organisers for catering to the health of the young cricketers and for allotting them a wonderful podium to contest.