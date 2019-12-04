RMPS wins runner-up trophy in Speedball

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: RM Public School (RMPS) won runner-up trophy of the J&K Speedball Competition held on November 21, 2019 in Open Birla Mind School at Channi Himmat. RM Public School bagged 45 medals including eight gold, 11 silver and 26 bronze along with trophy. The Trustee, Rita Mengi, Principal, Ravinder Kour and all Incharges appreciated and congratulated the participants.
