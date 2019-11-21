RMPS students shine in Matsogi-Do, skating championships

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: RM Public School students shined in 18th State Matsogi-Do Championship held at Shri Ram Universal School, Jakh and Sai International School, Hiranagar Kathua.

The students of RM Public School bought laurels to the school by winning 25 medals including six gold, eight silver and eleven bronze.

Similarly, in inter-school skating competition held at JK Public School Kathua, Abhay of class 4th and Swayam of class 8th also won gold medals.

Trustee, Rita Mengi, Principal, Ravinder Kour congratulated the students for the achievement.