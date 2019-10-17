RMPS organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To keep all the students in good health, RM Public School (RMPS) on Wednesday organised a Preventive Health Check Up Camp in the school premises. A team of doctors from the Digilooks Health Care including Dr. Tirath Singh-General Physician, Dr. Sandeep Dhar and Dr. Sonia Ghai-ENT Specialist, Dr. Sakshi Rana and Dr. Mehak Kohli-Dental specialist, Dr. Versha Sharma and Dr. Preeti Devi-Eye specialist, Vinod Khai-IT Head Jammu, Divkaran Singh-IT, Ankush Sharma-Nursing orderly, Ranjeet Singh-Regional Head J&K accompanied with sisters Anu and Reeha visited the School and examined the students. The doctors gave some tips to the students to remain healthy.
