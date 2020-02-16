RMPS holds inter-class kho-kho matches

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: RM Public School (RMPS) on Saturday organised inter-class kho-kho match between the sections of class 6th.

Four teams namely Team A, Team B, Team D and Team E were there in the match. The match was under the supervision of sports teachers Bittu Kotwal and Vipin Kaushal, Nardeep and Savita. The winning team was awarded by Trustee, Rita Mengi, Incharge Arti Rajput and Coordinator Baljeet Kour.