RM Public School organises best out of waste competition

JAMMU: RM Public School on Friday organized best out of waste competition in which students from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, Little Flower Higher Secondary School and Jammu Public School besides host School participated.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Atul Dutt from Excise Department along with other guests were welcomed by the Chairman of the host school, Rameshwar Mengi, Trustee, Rita Mengi, Principal, Ravinder Kour and the Coordinator, Arti Gupta.

The participants made several things like flower baskets, photo frame, eco friendly Ganesha, Ganesha with waste CDs , jar with news paper, cycle, volcanoes, solar system with the help of newspapers, vacuum cleaner with used bottles, candle stand, doll with the help of thread of the socks.

Little Flower Higher Secondary School secured the first position, Jammu Public School and RM Public School shared the second position while Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School Gandhi Nagar and Jeevan Nagar shared the third position.

All the participants were appreciated by Chairman, Trustee and the Chief Guest.