RKTUI constitutes J&K unit

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Rashtriya Krantikari Trade Union of India (RKTUI) on Sunday constituted its J&K unit by nominating Sadat Doolwal as President and Faijaz Wani as Vice President. Others nominated were Shahnawaz as General Secretary; Rohit Jamwal as Secretary; Kanchan Lata as Coordinator; Salma Kousar as Advisor and Sarla Devi as Spokesperson. The body was constituted under the leadership of Gopal Rai, National President and Roshan Lal, National Secretary.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
Big B discharged from hospital
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper