RKTUI constitutes J&K unit

JAMMU: Rashtriya Krantikari Trade Union of India (RKTUI) on Sunday constituted its J&K unit by nominating Sadat Doolwal as President and Faijaz Wani as Vice President.

Others nominated were Shahnawaz as General Secretary; Rohit Jamwal as Secretary; Kanchan Lata as Coordinator; Salma Kousar as Advisor and Sarla Devi as Spokesperson. The body was constituted under the leadership of Gopal Rai, National President and Roshan Lal, National Secretary.