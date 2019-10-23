RKS reviews functioning of District Hospital Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Governing body of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) today reviewed the functioning of District Hospital Udhampur here at a meeting chaired by Chief Medical Officer Dr. K.C Dogra as the Vice Chairman of RKS.

Detailed discussion was held on various issues which include shortage of staff, up-gradation of OPD Services, laboratory and blood bank, X-ray, USG, CT Scan section, operation theatres procurement of consumable, emergency drugs and equipment for emergency section etc.

The meeting further reviewed the measures for Control of Diabetes, Stroke, Hypertension and CVD diseases.

Reviewing the functioning of the hospital, the Simiti asked the hospital administration to provide best facilities to the patients. The meeting called for spreading awareness among the people about the available healthcare facilities and need to maintain good atmosphere in the hospital.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vijay Basnotra gave a detailed power point presentation regarding the achievements and requirements of the hospital for next year and submitted the agenda point for approval.

The members appreciated the hospital management for their working and achievements.

District Hospital Udhampur is the first Hospital in the state to receive NQAS certificate recently and Kaya Kalap award for three years consecutively.

Among others present were ADMO, Sr. Consultant Orthopedics, Dr. Kulwant Shakher, and Officers/Officials of PWD, PHE, PDD and Social Welfare Department besides representatives of NGOs were present in the meeting.