Riya Bakshi of CLUJ wins Fencing gold

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Riya Bakshi of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) created history by becoming first ever gold medal winner in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) underway in Odisha. International fencer, Riya won the Foil individual event, reports reaching here said.
